PHOTOS: Obama and Trump share a warm moment as they and other past US presidents gather for Jimmy Carter’s funeral

All five living US Presidents reunited as they attended the funeral for Jimmy Carter.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush all gathered on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in Washington.

Obama arrived without his wife Michelle and he went over to greet the former US Presidents and Vice-Presidents before the service and each stood to greet him.

However, Trump, who was seated beside his wife Melania Trump, did not stand to greet Trump.

Later during the event, Obama and Trump are seen warming up to each other and even shared a laugh.

This comes weeks after Trump threw shade at Obama by sharing a meme of Obama at his inauguration as President.

“When you see the guy, who said, ‘You’ll never be President’, at your inauguration,” Trump captioned the photo.

Besides the warm moment between the US President-elect and Obama, Donald Trump also greeted and shook hands with his estranged former vice president Mike Pence.

Republicans Trump and Pence have had a strained relationship since the end of Trump’s first term, which ran from 2017 through 2021. During that time, Pence served Trump loyally but refused Trump’s demand that he overturn his 2020 election defeat on Jan. 6, 2021 before Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

On Thursday at Carter’s funeral, Pence sat behind Trump, who was in the second row with other former presidents and first ladies.

Former Vice President Al Gore was seated next to Pence.

As Trump entered his row ahead of the funeral service, Gore stood and shook Trump’s hand and then Pence stood. Trump extended his hand to Pence as well.