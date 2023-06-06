PHOTOS: Princess Eugenie, Husband Welcome Second Child

Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have welcomed their second child, Ernest George Ronnie.

Eugenie shared pictures of her new baby and her first child on her Instagram account on Monday.

According to her, she gave birth to her baby on May 30 and he is named after his great great great grandfather, George.

She wrote, “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Credit: Instagram | princesseugenie