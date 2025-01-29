PHOTOS:
Properties for former Lusaka Province Minister BOWMAN LUSAMBO which have been forfeited to the State by the Economic and Financial Crimes Division of the Surbodinate Court.
The properties are worth US$378,000 plus a black Range Rover valued at K3-million.
This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Anti-Corruption Commission Head- Corporate Communications TIMOTHY MOONO.
There is also Bowman road, it should be repossessed
Do you know the price of perfume my wife wears? It can pay your rentals