PHOTOS: SENIOR PF OFFICIALS ATTEND THE FUNERAL FOR THE LATE ‘CHILE 1’.
Senior Patriot Front (PF) officials and members attend the funeral for the late Kitwe businessman Richard Chileshe Mbulu alias ‘Chile One’
Among those present include ;
Former PF Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila.
PF Chairman for Information and Publicity Hon. Raphael Nakacinda.
MCC. Hon. Frank Ng’ambi
Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Hon. Christopher Kang’ombe
Hon. Chishimba kambwili
Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga
Former PF Copperbelt Chairman Stephen Kainga.