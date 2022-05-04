PHOTOS: SENIOR PF OFFICIALS ATTEND THE FUNERAL FOR THE LATE ‘CHILE 1’.

Senior Patriot Front (PF) officials and members attend the funeral for the late Kitwe businessman Richard Chileshe Mbulu alias ‘Chile One’

Among those present include ;

Former PF Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila.

PF Chairman for Information and Publicity Hon. Raphael Nakacinda.

MCC. Hon. Frank Ng’ambi



Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Hon. Christopher Kang’ombe

Hon. Chishimba kambwili



Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga

Former PF Copperbelt Chairman Stephen Kainga.