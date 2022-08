This Man is UPND, he was shot at the Court and he is still living with a bullet in his body. Am appealing to UPND government to help this gallant soldier who fought hard to see that UPND is ushered into government. His name is Peter Masani. Several attempts have been made to reach out to the UPND SG but his phone 📞 is switched off for fear of helping such people who suffered for the party.