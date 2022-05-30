One of Zambia’s female musician Deborah Music has buzzed the internet with her half naked pictures which got people talking.

Dressed in only see through dress, without an underwear and a bra, Debora music went to a photoshoot.

According to her, the pictures are part of the video she is about to release.

Reacting to the pictures, Zambians accused her of not respecting her body and defined her as an attention seeker.

Below are some of the reactions from Zambians on Deborah Music’s photos…

Rakel K Bwalya; “Attention seekers you are old enough to do this ,as a woman respect your body,bene mampi they have been in music industry for so many years have your ever seen them dressing like this for the seek of music elo your songs are ever wack respect yourself young women”

I’mmanuel Mpundu Aluwisho KM; “Is this necessary ba deborah awe naiwe sister copying nuisance, Facebook is not just for 18+ people be mindful whenever you are thinking to post such. You should ask mark 2 or yo maps how to have followers on Facebook, Zambian celebrities please learn to teach not destroying”

Zepondo Changez; “Just produce good music n we no longer love music because of big ass n please dress up,all we need is good music n not nudes, but guess what? you look good when you dress well,”

Jack MJ Alaba; “Are you trying to sell your music or it’s your body,,,coz I guess even without such kinda photos, if people are interested in your music they can download and listen to it”

Catherine Nyambe Mubaina; “Music is not all about been naked please dress well pipo will love your music”