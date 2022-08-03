PICK A PROFESSIONAL TO HEAD ECZ – LAURA MITI

She writes:

Patrick Nshindano’s time as Director of the Electoral Commission of Zambia has come to an end. My view always was that his decision to accept this position was ill advised to the extreme.

Patrick is super smart and competent. He however, he accepted a poisoned chalice. It is very difficult to believe that PF, as we knew it, would have appointed someone to a vital electoral office that they did not belieive would do their malicious bidding.

But that’s over now. We can only wish Patrick well in his next engagement.

The question now is who takes over in a position that is central to our electoral democracy and in the running of peaceful credible elections?

My sincere hope is that the UPND administration, will not, in picking the next Director, be motivated by picking “their person.” Can we have someone identified for competence, independence of mind and non-partisanship.

I really do envy how South African elections are conducted. No matter how politically contested, all rivals display full belief in and acceptance of the results. That is because the SA electoral commission is respected for its full independence, competence and credibility.

My citizen request is that, in appointing the next commission, the UPND focuses not on having a set of people to favour the party on elections, but on finding individuals who will understand the sanctity of our elections in establishing Zambia as a solid democracy.

Let the politicians do battle for citizen minds during elections with everyone knowing that on election day, the individuals and parties that best convince citizens will win.

The time of ECZ being a controversial body needs to end.