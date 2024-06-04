PICTIRES: Bowman Lusambo yesterday bought packs of hungry lion for Kabwe riot police officers

BOWMAN LUSAMBO AND KABWE POLICE

Patriotic Front PF Member of Central Committee and Deputy Chairman for National Mobilization, Hon Bowman Lusambo yesterday bought packs of hungry lion for Kabwe riot police officers who were dotted all around the Broken Hill Man CBD seeing as they spent the whole day blocking him from accessing kabwe residents without having lunch.

Hon Lusambo who is also former Lusaka Provincial Minister was appearing in the Kabwe Magistrate Court where he is accused of conducting and unlawful assembly.

Shortly after buying them packs of hungry lion the police officers were ordered to chase him around kabwe and have his vehicle impounded for unknown reasons.