Picture of Chancery in Ankara bought for $8million (K154m).
The Drug Enforcement Commission have charged former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon.Joseph Malanji and former, Secretary to Treasury Feedson Yamba for the transaction.
DEC says the Secretary to Treasury required Budget Supplemtary authority before transferring the funds.
Scandalous!! This very old prefabricated building can surely never be anywhere worth $2 million; now talk of $8 million. Lungu, Malanji and Yamba made a stinking deal and I think Lungu’s immunity should be lifted.
This is where the money for the helicopters came from and the fella is not alone. These are the people that deserve firing squards in some counties!
I have always questioned politicians Penchant for for economic and political deals with Turkey. The Turkish have even stated that the want to use Zambia as springboard into the rest of Africa. For What? All we get are shopkeepers and brickmakers given investment licences. Businesses which in a normal country would be reserved for the youth. I don’t blame the Turks. I blame the Zambian politicians who instead of representing their people choose to represent the likes of which are in this article for GREED.