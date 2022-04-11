President Hakainde Hichilema posing for a photo with the parents of his bodyguard Shapa at country lodge in Mongu.

VERY INSPIRING AND ENERGIZING☺

With a Boss or rather leader like President Hakainde, Shape Wakunguma or indeed any other servant can not miss work or lazy on duty because the boss is too inspiring and energizing.

I am personally learning a lot from His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema.

God bless you Sir. We looked to inspiring days like this. May God continue giving you wisdom to lead your people in Love, Peace and Unity.

Castrol Kafweta – Jabari

