This man was caught attempting to take his girlfriend’s exams in the university. He loved his girlfriend so much & didn’t want her to fail in a course he is very good at.
So, in an attempt to help his girlfriend pass the course, he prepared for that day, plaited his hair, dressed & disguised himself like a female & sat for the exams. But unfortunately for him, one of the lecturers noticed that his chest was too flat for a woman & approached him, touched his chest & felt that it was too bony.
The police was alerted & he got caught. But the most unfortunate thing is that while he was in jail serving a jail term for the crime, the lady never visited him not even for once. But instead, she got married to the love of her life just 6 months later after the incident.
Love is such a beautiful thing, This man is a hero, he has proven his love. How many men can take such risk for their woman?
PICTURES: This man was caught attempting to take his girlfriend’s exams in the university
