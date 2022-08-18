Piers Morgan asks Elon Musk to buy Arsenal after the billionaire made a joke about buying Man United

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, recently made a joke about buying Manchester United, so media star Piers Morgan has begged him to buy his beloved team, Arsenal.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome, Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

He then corrected the Tweet, saying that it was a “long-running joke” on Twitter, but hours later.

“No, this is a continuing Twitter joke. I don’t purchase any sports franchises.” When questioned if he was serious about buying the team, Musk said.

He continued by saying that if he were to purchase a sports franchise, United would be it.

“Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid”, he said.

However, television personality and Arsenal fan Morgan, 57, responded to Musk’s initial claim by asking the SpaceX man to come in for the Gunners, currently owned by Stan Kroenke.

Morgan wrote: ‘Trust me on this, Elon – you don’t want to go anywhere near them… if you want to buy a football team, try @Arsenal.’