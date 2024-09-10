British media personality, Piers Morgan has labelled Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag a ‘complete idiot’ for allegedly not being able to handle top players.

The television star, who previously branded Ten Hag a ‘clown’ for his handling of his friend Cristiano Ronaldo, which saw United mutually terminate Ronaldo’s deal, said he believes Erik ten Hag has a major flaw holding him back from glory.

‘Ten Hag is a complete idiot,’ Morgan told talkSPORT. ‘I’m sorry, he is. He has been since he went there, right? He talks in complete gibberish.

‘He’s now banging on about Harry Potter or something. Ten Hag is everything Ronaldo told me he was in that interview, which led to him leaving United.

‘The biggest problem with Ten Hag, he’s like that bossy little school teacher you get who doesn’t know how to handle supreme academic talent.

‘So you look at the players he’s been unable to handle at United. Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford. It’s all the top players.

‘He can handle the lesser rung. He can handle the guys he brings in from Ajax who’ve never been on the big world stage, but he cannot handle top players.

‘I can’t believe I’m saying this because it’s a miracle, but they’ve actually gotten worse than they were last season.

‘So Cristiano Ronaldo, had he stayed at Manchester United, would have been immeasurably better than any of the strikers they’ve currently got as he’s proving for Portugal.

‘The guy is the greatest that has ever played the game, the greatest that will ever play the game. That’s why he’s the number one scorer. That’s why he’ll get to a thousand goals.’

Ronaldo is now on 901 career goals after scoring a late winner in Portugal’s 2-1 triumph over Scotland in the Nations League on Sunday.