Musician and Activist Chama Fumba, who is popularly known as Pilato, has been honoured with the President’s Insignia of Gallantry for his role in the fight against corruption.

Notable among the things was his incarceration and banning of his ‘Bufi’ song in 2011.

Bufi was a song Pilato sung to question then President Michael Sata for allegedly failing to fulfill his 90 day’s promise to change things in the nation.

CREDIT: Paul Shalala