PILATO ASKS JCC TO START PROCEEDINGS FOR REMOVAL OF DPP SIYUNI

By Bennie Mundando

HUMAN rights advocate Chama Fumba, popularly knows as Pilato, has asked the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) to start proceedings for the removal of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyuni from office.

Mr. Fumba wants Ms. Siyuni removed from her office for allegedly exhibiting serious incompetence and that her actions must be inquired into as she cannot be trusted to make sound decisions devoid of personal interests.

This comes after Ms. Siyuni asked the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Mary Chirwa to exculpate herself over the Commission’s decision to re-arrest KCM liquidator Milingo Lungu after she entered a nolle prosequi.