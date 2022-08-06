PILATO SALUTES ECL AND ADVISES HIM TO REMAIN NON-PARTISAN EVEN UNDER EXTREME PROVOCATION

EDGAR LUNGU FOUNDATION

The establishment and launching of the Edgar Lungu foundation are here. This is a very important step towards structuring our institutions politically and outside our politics.

I hope that the establishment of the foundation signals the establishment of a professional team of individuals working with the former president. We hope to see a more organized engagement between the government and the former president. The public outbursts are a threat to public decency, especially at a higher level than that of the former presidency, and a threat to national unity and peace. I would like to congratulate the former President, Mr. Edgar Lungu on this move. Congratulations sir. ￼

I do insist that the former president should be beyond partisan politics even under extreme provocation. His is to remain a public institution that all partisan politicians should feel free to approach.

Congratulations to you sir. We look forward to seeing your work in our communities.