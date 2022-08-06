PILATO SALUTES ECL AND ADVISES HIM TO REMAIN NON-PARTISAN EVEN UNDER EXTREME PROVOCATION
EDGAR LUNGU FOUNDATION
The establishment and launching of the Edgar Lungu foundation are here. This is a very important step towards structuring our institutions politically and outside our politics.
I hope that the establishment of the foundation signals the establishment of a professional team of individuals working with the former president. We hope to see a more organized engagement between the government and the former president. The public outbursts are a threat to public decency, especially at a higher level than that of the former presidency, and a threat to national unity and peace. I would like to congratulate the former President, Mr. Edgar Lungu on this move. Congratulations sir. ￼
I do insist that the former president should be beyond partisan politics even under extreme provocation. His is to remain a public institution that all partisan politicians should feel free to approach.
Congratulations to you sir. We look forward to seeing your work in our communities.
With the likes of Tayali, Antonio and Lusambo as his right hand men, sorry, he won’t shut up. The best way for him is to avoid cameras as he can’t control his untamed tongue.