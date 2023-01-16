Pique Drives ‘Twingo’, Announces Deal With Casio After Shakira Diss Track

Retired footballer, Gerard Pique, arrived at the Kings League in Barcelona in a Renault ‘Twingo’ on Sunday after announcing a sponsorship deal with Japanese watchmaker, Casio.

This comes after his ex partner, Shakira lashed out at him and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in her new track ‘Out of Your League’ which hit 63 million views in 24 hours, making it the most-watched new Latin song on YouTube.

Shakira compared his new 23-year girlfriend Clara Chia to Casio’s watches in the lyrics saying, “I’m worth two 22-year-olds. Lots of gym work but work your mind as well, you swapped a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo, a Rolex for a Casio.”

Shakira and Pique were together for more than a decade and have two sons.