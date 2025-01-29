Pitso Mosimane leaves Esteghlal FC over unpaid wages



South African coach Pitso Mosimane has terminated his contract with Iranian club Esteghlal FC due to unpaid salaries. Mosimane and his technical team had not received their wages for over two months.





Despite granting the club a 15-day extension to address the issue, the payments were not made within the agreed timeframe.



Mosimane joined Esteghlal in October 2024. Under his leadership, the team secured several victories, but financial challenges overshadowed these achievements.





Esteghlal’s financial difficulties have been attributed to mismanagement under the previous chairman, leading to significant cash flow problems.





This is not the first time Mosimane has faced salary disputes. In June 2023, he left Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli after not receiving his salary for several months.