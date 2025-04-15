Pitso Mosimane touted as ideal successor to Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates



With Jose Riveiro officially leaving Orlando Pirates at the end of the season, club legends Albert Mahlangu and Mpho Makola have thrown their support behind Pitso Mosimane as the ideal candidate to take over the helm.



Their endorsement underscores Mosimane’s decorated coaching career, both locally and internationally, as a strong fit for a club seeking sustained success.



Mosimane’s resume is among the most impressive in South African football. He guided Mamelodi Sundowns to five league titles and a historic CAF Champions League victory in 2016. He later enjoyed continental success with Egypt’s Al Ahly.



The backing from Mahlangu and Makola comes after Riveiro announced that he will be leaving the team at the end of the season, despite a respectable trophy haul that includes two Nedbank Cups and three MTN8 titles.



While Mosimane’s name dominates the conversation, several other South African coaches could be in the mix. Names like Manqoba Mngqithi, who has long served as an assistant at Mamelodi Sundowns, and Steve Komphela, a respected figure in local football circles, are often mentioned in coaching discussions. However, few match Mosimane’s pedigree or international success.