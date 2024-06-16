Pitso: Nigeria FA called me, Okocha also begged me to become Super Eagles Head Coach

“Super Eagles, what a team they have,” Mosimane said.

“The calls were coming, the talks were there. Jay Jay Okocha was leading this thing and begging me,” said Mosimane on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified.

“There was never a deal on the table, it was just talks. This one calls and calls from the Federation. In football, the contract must be on the table and sign it. If that is not really happening, there is no deal,” he added.