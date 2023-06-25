Plan on projects to secure income from debt restructuring – Magande

Former Finance minister Ng’andu Magande has welcomed the $6.3 billion debt restructuring the country has reached with bilateral and multilateral institutions, but that they key will now be for the UPND administration to plan on how they will secure future income for the country after reaching the mechanism.

Zambian yesterday reached a debt restructuring mechanism of $6.3 billion with bilateral and multilateral institution creditors.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Magande said the emphasis should now be on projects that will secure income by avoiding wasteful expenditure that will draw the country into more problems.

“Well until we see exactly what the conditions are and what all the conditions are, not what the conditions are but what all the conditions are. It means then we can celebrate and encourage that they complete the whole restructuring,” Magande said about the other debt with private holders like bond holders the country got the Eurobonds from.

He said of the $6.3 billion, a significant portion of China’s debt to the country will be restructured, meaning that the balance will have to be paid later on, and urged the private holders to emulate the bilaterals and multilaterals as that will give the country more breathing space.

Multilateral institutions are the formal international institutions the country owes such as the Africa Development Bank, IMF and World Bank while bilateral agreements relate to relations between two countries, for example Zambia and China.

Magande said with the debt restructuring, it means the debt the country owes which was due for payment at specific earlier intervals will now have to be repaid at a later date and thereby giving the country room to invest the money that was due for repayments… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/plan-on-projects-to-secure-income-from-debt-restructuring-magande/