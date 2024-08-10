Plane crash in Brazil’s São Paulo state kills all 62 on board.

A plane has crashed in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, killing all 62 people on board.

The twin-engine turboprop plane was flying from Cascavel in the southern state of Paraná to the main airport in São Paulo city when it came down in the town of Vinhedo, the Voepass airline said.

Footage circulating on social media showed a plane descending vertically, spiralling as it fell.

