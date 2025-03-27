Plane passenger has been arrested after he was caught m@sturb@t!ng in front of shocked women during flight

A plane passenger has been arrested after he was caught masturb@ting during a SWISS Air flight.

The suspect, 33, is accused of touching himself in front of other passengers during Flight LX918 from Zurich to Dresden, Germany on Monday morning, Blick reports.

It was gathered that a fellow passenger notified the cabin crew that the man had his hands in his pants roughly halfway through the 73-minute flight.

The shocked passenger approached a flight attendant and requested that her seat be moved.

Crew members issued a warning to the man before he stopped engaging in the inappropriate act.

The Dresden Federal Police took the suspect, identified only as being a German national, into custody upon landing.

He reportedly admitted to having ‘been active’ in the presence of two female passengers, but told police he was not aware that he had done anything wrong because he ‘did not expose his genitals’.

He is currently under investigation for causing a public nuisance.

Police confirmed the incident in a statement to Blick, stating that officers responded to an ‘unusual incident that exceeded the bounds of good behaviour’ on Monday morning.

A SWISS spokesperson also confirmed the incident, saying: ‘A passenger engaged in intimate acts during the flight, whereupon the crew issued a warning.’