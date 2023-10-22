PLANNED ILLEGAL CONFERENCE BY MILES SAMPA EXPOSED

Suspended Matero Member of Parliament, Hon. Miles Sampa is planning an illegal Extra-Ordinary General Conference to be held on 28th October 2023.

Convenor of the Illegal Conference, Morgan Ng’ona confirmed that Miles Sampa had directed him to gather 500 delegates at Mulungushi University in Kabwe.

Ng’ona is a former party official from Matero Constituency but in 2022, he defected to a rival opposition party and he is no longer a member of the Patriotic Front.

He said he has been inviting party officials preferably from Patriot Front across the provinces to attend the Conference under the guise that they will participate in the “Independence Retreat”.

Ng’ona has since obtained permission from both the Zambia Police and Mulungushi University to proceed to host 500 people.

He said those that will turn up will be given transport refunds and will be fed meals during the duration of the illegal conference.

A letter written to Mulungushi University shows that it was printed on a forged letter head of the Patriotic Front.

When contacted for comment, Ng’ona said both the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs had authorized his meeting but referred all queries on the purpose of it to Miles Sampa.

Sampa has also sent Nkonge Musubilwa who calls himself ‘Chama America’ and Victor Kapungwe, who calls himself Mr. Ground to visit provinces to entice PF party officials to attend the illegal conference scheduled for October 28th, 2023.