PLANNED PROTEST BY OPPOSITION MPs AGAINST DEMOCRACY SUMMIT CONDEMNED

The ruling UPND has condemned the planned protest by opposition Members of Parliament against the forthcoming Second Summit for Democracy slated for 29th and 30th march 2023.

Leader of opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile on Friday last week disclosed that 50 opposition Members of Parliament are planning to stage a protest against the forthcoming Second Summit for Democracy which they believe is meant to advocate for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Gender Diverse, Intersex, Queer and Questioning-LGBTIQ- rights.

But UPND Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda has described plans by the 50 lawmakers as petty and has advised the opposition to focus on providing credible checks and balances.

Ms Imenda has however indicated that the opposition lawmakers have the democratic right to protest provided they follow the laid down procedures and notify the police.

Zambia is set to co-host the second summit for democracy, together with 4 other countries where more than 15 African countries are expected to participate.

PHOENIX NEWS