PLANNING AHEAD TO AVOID CRISES- Fred M’membe

PLANNING AHEAD TO AVOID CRISES



We need to become a country that plans ahead. We need a leadership that thinks ahead. We can’t always be reacting to crises.



This hunger we see today could have been avoided. We are an agricultural people.





But today, agriculture is the most neglected sector of our country. That is why we in the SP will prioritise agriculture because we know that it is essential to food security, that we can feed ourselves even in times of drought if we become a country that works and plans like a functioning state.



Fred M’membe