PLANS TO DEREGISTER PF AIMED AT KILLING DEMOCRACY- SABOI

PLANS TO DEREGISTER PF AIMED AT KILLING DEMOCRACY, SAYS SABOI

National Democratic Congress leader Saboi Imboela has charged that intentions by the Registrar of Societies to deregister the Patriot Front is meant to destabilize opposition political parties in the country.

In an interview, Imboela charged that the UPND administration is using Home Affairs and Internal Security permanent secretary Josephs Akafumba to frustrate, deregister and phase out opposition political parties from the Zambian political scene.

She said that maneuvres by the Registrar of Societies to deregister the PF is against the promotion of democracy in the nation, saying the UPND administration should desist from the temptation of using government institutions and agencies to get rid off opposition political parties.

“The National Democratic Congress party has been very consistent that the UPND administration’s decision to have Mr Akafumba to ascend to the position of permanent secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has been a ploy by the current regime to destabilize opposition political parties,” Imboela said. “So clearly, those maneuvres by the Registrar of Societies are a ploy to frustrate, deregister and get rid off opposition political parties from our political scene, which I think is not in the interest of our growing democracy.”

Imboela recalled that the same scheme was applied by the Patriot Front government in a bid to deregister the National Democratic Congress and the Democratic Party (under the leadership of Harry Kalaba) but that did not succeed because the people’s wishes prevailed through the Courts of Law.

"The same Mr Akafumba is aware that the Patriot Front government…