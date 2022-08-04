PLANS TO PHASE OUT HIACE BUSES FROM PUBLIC SERVICE DEFERRED

By Michael Kaluba

Government has shelved plans to phase out hiace buses from public service in Zambia that was scheduled for this year and has opted to review the matter to arrive at the best solution.

Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali tells Phoenix News that government is actively looking into the proposition to phase the notorious Hiace buses out from both local and intercity routes to ensure safety and sanity on Zambian roads.

The Patriotic Front regime initiated a plan to phase out the Hiace minibuses on January 1st 2018 through statutory instrument number 71 of 2016, citing inadequate passenger safety but was deferred to January 2019 to allow sector players to prepare adequately before finally setting the deadline for the removal of Hiace minibuses from the Zambian roads to 2022.

But Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says government is currently reviewing ways to decongest roads in Lusaka especially the proposal to phase out minibuses in preference for bigger buses in order to reduce congestion among other available options.

He adds that government is cognizant that Hiace minibuses have been notorious and involved in several accidents which compels his ministry to continue evaluating options but will only announce the way forward after arriving at a final position.

PHOENIX NEWS