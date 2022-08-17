PLAY WITH BOWMAN, NOT HIS PEOPLE: Lusambo Makes Wild Allegations That His Enemies Have Burnt Main Masala Market In Ndola

Former Kabushi MP Bowman Lusambo has made wild allegations directed at the ruling UPND for the inferno that gutted Main Masala Market and destroyed property worth millions of kwacha.

Lusambo made the allegations while appearing at the Anti Corruption Commission where he is being interrogated.

“Mwaocha market (you have torched a market)… muleangala naine, not nabantu bakwa Bowman (play with me, but don’t play with Bowman’s people),” Lusambo remarked as he arrived at the ACC offices in Lusaka.

The former Copperbelt & Lusaka Province minister is seeking to recontest his Kabushi seat which was nullified for alleged malpractice.