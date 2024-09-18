Players likely to strike over rising number of fixtures – Man City’s Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has warned that players are nearing the point of striking due to the rising number of fixtures.

City is set to face Inter Milan on Wednesday in the Champions League, where a new format introduces at least two additional games before reaching the knockout rounds.

Furthermore, the Club World Cup, in which Pep Guardiola’s team will participate, has been expanded to include 32 teams and will take place next summer.

“I think we are close to that,” said Rodri when asked whether players would strike.

“It’s easy to understand something general; if you ask any player, he will say the same.

“If it keeps this way, it will be a moment that we have no other option, but let’s see.”

With the revamped formats of the Champions League and Club World Cup, Manchester City will face a minimum of four additional matches compared to last season’s guaranteed fixtures.

While they only needed two games to secure the Club World Cup title last December, the upcoming summer will demand a more rigorous schedule.

If City reaches the final, they will be required to play three group stage matches followed by four knockout games.

Over the last two full seasons, City has competed in 120 matches across all competitions.