PLEA DEAL WITH ACCUSED 9/11 PLOTTERS REVOKED



BBC-US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked a pre-trial agreement reached with men accused of plotting the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks.



In a memo on Friday, Mr Austin also said he was revoking the authority of the officer overseeing the military court who signed the agreement on Wednesday.



The original deal, which would reportedly have spared the alleged attackers the death penalty, was criticised by some families of victims.



The 9/11 attacks in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania were the deadliest assault on US soil since the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where 2,400 people were killed.



They sparked the “War on Terror” and the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.



In his memo, Mr Austin named five defendants including the alleged ringleader of the plot, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, all of whom are held in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. The original deal named three men.



“I have determined that, in light of the significance of the decision to enter into pre-trial agreements with the accused… responsibility for such a decision should rest with me as the superior authority,” Mr Austin wrote to Brig Gen Susan Escallier.



“I hereby withdraw your authority. Effective immediately, in the exercise of my authority, I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements.”

The White House said on Wednesday that it had played no role in the plea deal.