PLEASE DON’T DRAG PIG GRAPHAEL MUSAMBA IN THE ESTHER LUNGU MATTER – Police Deputy Spokesperson

PLEASE DON’T DRAG PIG IN THE ESTHER LUNGU MATTER – MWALE

POLICE deputy spokesperson, Danny Mwale has pleaded not to drag the name of the Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba in the arrest and detention of former first lady Esther Lungu.

In response to a query on whether the Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba had instructed his officers not to give bond to former first lady mama Lungu and four others, Mwale said it was not fair for anyone to drag the name of the IG into the matter.

“Get the official position from me, I am the spokesperson of the IG and I am now telling you that the IG is not involved please. Leave him out of this matter. There are investigators and arresting officer who have the power to decide on the issue of the bond and not the IG,” he said.

However, Police sources close to the investigations have revealed to the Fox that instructions have come from the IG.

According to the source, the former first lady should not be given bond today until she spends a night in police detention.

The source say instructions were clear and explicit to have the former first lady denied bond.