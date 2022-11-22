PoliticsPFUPND Please fellow Zambians, vote for PF in 2026. This hair am keeping is because of fighting for you- Nakachinda By zamobserver - November 22, 2022 6 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Please fellow Zambians, vote for PF in 2026. This hair am keeping is because of fighting for you. Am suffering with this long hair because of you, says Nakachinda this afternoon as he called the Inspector General of Police to behave himself. Change privacy settings
Kwena Ilomba Nakachinda naupena. Which Zamiban are you fighting for?
ZAMBIANS, WILL YOU VOTE FOR MR NAKACHINDA’S PF COME 2026?
Mwaice, you have started smoking weed. Stop dreaming that PF will ever bounce back. You used to say alebwelela pamupando, do you think Zambians are stupid? Your government used to deliver Fertilizer in February and March and if you were doing such, but at the end you boasted that we had bumper harvest. What has changed today that will have less harvest? Can you point out to all Zambians that you gave out fertilizer on time?
Nanga ni vota chivote vote chaba… You come back and steal again !
STEALING KILLED YOU A LONG TIME AGO,HOPING IT WONT REPEAT TISELF WITH UPND….AFRICAN POLITICS,ITS ALL ABOUT WHAT YOU CAN STEAL….KWAMANA
No need for us to negotiate with the British to bring back our Broken Hill Man Skull into our Museum from England, ba Raphael is enough Tourist Attraction for the Country, the way he looks, especially inga bakobeka po nama Binoculars yabo pamukoshi balekunkulika!!!! By the way, has this Gentleman got Family, like wife and Children?