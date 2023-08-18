Please, Fire Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe – EFF’s Kasonde Mwenda

PLEASE, FIRE KABUSWE – MWENDA

ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters-EFF Party Leader, Kasonde Mwenda has demanded the immediate firing of Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe for non performance.

Mwenda is of the view that the mining sector, which accounts for 70 percent of Zambia’s export receipts has been steadily deteriorating under the leadership of Kabuswe.

He says the mismanagement is evident in rampant illegal mining activities, irregularities in licensing, unresolved issues regarding Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines as well as the decline in copper production to a 14-year low.

Mwenda adds that ongoing environmental degradation, and, most recently, what he describes as an attempt to deceive the public by claiming that Gold transformed into other minerals, points to the decline of the sector under Kabuswe.

He further notes that under Kabuswe’s stewardship, mining contribution to Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product-GDP has dropped from approximately 20% to a prevailing 12%.

Mwenda states that Zambians cannot afford to allow their economy to suffer due to the incompetence and ethical violations of one individual.

