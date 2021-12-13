PLEASE GIVE LOANS TO ALL ELIGIBLE UNZA STUDENTS – PROPHET ISAAC ADVISES HH.

President Hakainde Hichilema must show mercy and allow the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board – Zambia (HELSBZ) to give loans to all 10,485 UNZA First Year Students who are eligible for the loans for they are very vulnerable, Renowned Clergyman Prophet ISAAC Praise has said. Speaking in Monze today after learning that Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board – Zambia (HELSBZ) has only awarded student loans to 2,481 students leaving out 8,004, Prophet Isaac said the development is saddening and unacceptable as all children who were accepted at UNZA and are eligible deserve to be considered. The prophet has since appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to show mercy and allow all eligible UNZA students to be given loans.

The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has awarded student loans to 2,481 eligible first year students at the University of Zambia for the 2021/2022 academic year.



According to a statement made available to s24, the board received a total number of 10,682 applications, out of which 6,150 are male while 4,532 are female representing 58% and 42%, respectively.



Of the total number received, 10,485 applicants were eligible for the award of student loans while 197 were ineligible, representing 98% and 2%, respectively.



The board further says, the ineligible applicants are as a result of completing Grade 12 before 2017, non-attachment of required documents to the student loan application, having been already awarded students loans at other Universities and being non-Zambians.



They have further explained that due to budgetary constraints they are unable to award student loans to all eligible applicants for the 2021/2022 academic year.



1,340 of the total awarded applicants are male while 1,141 are female representing 54% and 46%, respectively. Further, 1,040 students awarded are from rural districts while 1,441 are from urban districts representing 42% and 58%, respectively.

All the Thirty-Nine (39) applicants living with disabilities have been awarded student loans representing 1.6% of the total awarded applicants.