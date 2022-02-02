Please let UPND lose Kabwata.

By Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe

I would not like Upnd to win the Kabwata by elections. They will grow big headed making us voiceless. I would rather they lose to keep them working on their toes and dependent on us “the people”. Even small Upnd members will be important again, so its in the best interest of the country and even them that they lose.

If they win, we are in trouble for the next six months of teasing.lol Whatever we will say they will just throw back “Kabwata”. We will give them impunity with no accountability making them bad in the long run.

Too many young Upnd members not appointed or recognised , this is the time to tell UPND they can’t do it without you. Otherwise it will show they can do without us.

Upnd will go in overdrive to work if they lose Kabwata that’s a fact. If PF corrupt chaps will be arrested fast and without mercy lol. It’s important they are reminded early who is boss.

Make sure you vote.. no excuses.