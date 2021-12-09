PLEASE LET US NOT WORRY, OUR FINANCE MINISTER KNOWS BETTER

Prominent architect Dr Francis Ndililia and I were enjoying some interesting conversation last week onboard a tiny Proflight plane to Livigstone. We took the very front seats, a meter and half away from the pilots whom we could closely see as they handled the plane.



Our conversation was disturbed closer to Livingstone when the plane hit some heavy wind, twisting its body like a cobra chasing after a rat and I felt uncomfortable. But the captain was sleeping, his hands off the controls and seemed at peace. I nearly went to him the manner of the disciples worried of the storm, ‘Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion. The disciples woke Him and said to Him, “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?”



I stayed still whispering to myself, ‘As a captain in control and unconcerned about what’s happening, I am sure we are fine.’

That’s how I see Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane during this IMF/subsidy issue. Many are crying just on the mention of the IMF/subsidy storm! Maybe he knows better!



When you are not the one in control of a situation, there is cause for panic. May Jesus manage your storm!