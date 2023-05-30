Please stop the attacks on the Catholics church and reprimand your party SG for insulting the church- Harry Kalaba

The CF is concerned at the double standards being exhibited by the UPND and its leadership.

When it was convenient for the Catholics to speak out against the ills committed by the previous government they were too quick to run to the Catholic Church to ask for their voice but now that they are in government, they would like to despise the Catholic Church for speaking out for the poor.

A reality check will tell you that the people of Zambia are suffering. Life has become much harder than it was even under the previous government. It is hypocrisy of the highest order to expect the church to keep quiet. I advise the President to reconsider his position and stop the confrontational posture his party has taken against the church. He should be explaining why in his wisdom he feels praying for the nation is foolishness not what he is doing.

Please stop the attacks on the church and reprimand your party SG for insulting the church. ~ Harry Kalaba