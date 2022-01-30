By: Tilimbike Eliphas Zulu

PLEDGE TO BUY MATTRESSES FOR PRISONERS AMOUNTS TO ELECTORAL CORRUPTION:

Minister of Home Affairs Hon Jack Mwiimbu announced to the Nation that Government intends to buy Mattresses for inmates in the Country. His announcement coincided with panic visits to Kabwata Constituency by Republican President Hakainde Hichilema and Her Honour the Vice President Wk Mutale Nalumango.



One just needs to figure out that Kabwata Constituency which will be holding a By Election this week on Thursday 3rd February 2022, houses two big prisons namely Kamwala remand Prison and Lusaka Central prison commonly know as Chimbokaila with hundreds of Intimates serving various sentences. Be reminded that Prisoner’s in Zambia now have a right to Vote following the successful litigation by Mr Malembeka of PRISCAR.



And this is the vote that the ruling Upnd is targeting after realising that the odds are against them in Kabwata Constituency following a number of unfulfilled campaign promises coupled with the unpopular Candidate the Party adopted for the forthcoming By-election.



The ruling party has lost popularity as can be seen from the embarrassing defeats the Party recently suffered in Kaumbwe and Lusangazi by Elections and as such, the Party’s impending loss in the Kabwata By Election will be the final nail in their Political coffin.



In their act of desperation, the ruling party has started making outrageous promises to the electorate’s, engaging in Electoral Violence, disrupting Campaign programs for opposition Political parties etc.



In their Panic mode, the entire State machinery is now focused on Kabwata Constituency with the hope of salvaging the little votes through deceit in the hope of turning the tide. But it’s already too late as the People of Kabwata Constituency are already resolved to teaching the Upnd a lesson. I implore the Electoral Commission Zambia (ECZ) to closely monitor the activities of the Upnd Administration.

Tilimbike Eliphas Zulu

PeP Chairman for Elections