PLOTS TO BAR ME FROM STANDING ARE HATCHED FROM STATE HOUSE, SADLY IT APPEARS THE JUDICIARY IS PARTICIPATING IN THESE DIRTY SCHEMES- Edgar Chagwa Lungu

PLOTS TO BAR ME FROM STANDING ARE HATCHED FROM STATE HOUSE, SADLY IT APPEARS THE JUDICIARY IS PARTICIPATING IN THESE DIRTY SCHEMES



Tuesday 1st October 2024



I have chosen to make my remarks on this matter because of their importance to the life and well-being of our country.



You are aware that recently, there have been legal petitions against my eligibility to stand as a presidential candidate in both 2021 and the future.





This matter has been settled by the Constitutional Court.



The re-opening of what was settled remains illegal and a clear act of lawlessness.



It is now common knowledge that the petitioners are surrogates of State House and the UPND.



We have all seen pictures of the petitioners with my competitor, President Hakainde Hichilema, and in many cases with his ministers, and senior UPND leaders.



This doesn’t bother us.



However, what bothers us is the credible information that members of the Judiciary are keen or have demonstrated interest to participate in these political and illegal schemes to bar me from participating in elections.



It is for this reason that we have raised a petition of recusal, on the need for some judges to recuse themselves, to create distance, promote the sense of impartiality and remove those perceived to have vested interest in the case.



My hopes and prayers are that there will be respect accorded to my application currently before court, to help restore confidence in the courts and the Judiciary.



The recent events where professionals have been removed and punished for doing a professional job makes very sad turn of events.



I have in mind the unconstitutional removal and harassment of the former Director of Public Prosecutions. Ms. Lillian Fulata Shawa Siyuni, the Registrar of Societies, Thandiwe Phiri-Mhende, and the recent suspension of 3 constitutional court judges among others.

All the complaint against the Judges were comprehensively dealt with, we see that the matter has been, without cause or justifications, been re-opened and the Judges stand suspended.

These developments are serious, and are undermining the rule of law and our democracy.



SCHEME TO UNDERMINE THE 2026 ELECTIONS



It has become very evident that schemes designed to undermine the 2026 presidential and general elections have been heightened.

From secret issuance of NRC to the secret registration of voters. The ECZ has not bothered to publicise this exercise and has not bothered to conduct it in an open manner.



All these devious schemes are being implemented to attempt to destroy the opposition, decimate viable and credible candidates and present an opportunity for the UPND to steal the 2026 election.



Our call is that the participation of democratic institutions such Parliament, Judiciary and the Electoral Commission of Zambia in these illegal and dangerous schemes being perpetrated by State House would amount to the act of treachery and reversal to our democratic values and the democracy we constantly all aspire to achieve.



These actions are threatening national security and our cherished peace.



We make this call, to Zambians, who are the real custodians of both our peace and security, that democratic dividends earned so far must not be lost.



Both our independence in 1964 and our democracy in 1991, were hard-fought for and the sacrifices made by our forefathers must NEVER be sacrificed at the alter of political expedience and narrow partisan interests being perpetrated as being by President Hichilema.



Instead of focusing on the numerous challenges and crises facing our country such as load-shedding, high cost of living, poverty unemployment, lack of economic opportunity, volatile exchange rate, rising debt and rising inflation and the economic collapse that we face, President Hichilema is engaged in schemes to retain power at all cost, even at the expense of destroying our democracy and the rule of law.



What did he find when he assumed office? What was the price of mealie-meal? Fuel? Electricity? Fertiliser?cooking oil? sugar?

To win elections, one must work for the people and the economy of the country. One must NOT plot to retain power against the will of the people.



He must face me and should desist to use cowardly and dirty political schemes to bar my participation in the elections.



Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu

ZAMBIA’S SIXTH PRESIDENT

PRESIDENT

PATRIOTIC FRONT