Pochettino agrees to become USA Manager

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the new head coach of the United States of America national team.

Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last season.

Former USA coach Gregg Berhalter was sacked after their group stage exit from the Copa America last July and the USA have been on the search for a new coach ever since then. On Thursday, Team USA announced that Pochettino will take over the team.

This is the first time Pochettino will be managing a national team.

The 52-year-old’s previous spells include Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and most recently Chelsea.