POISON IN MEALIE MEAL SHOCKS KALABA



Deeply shocked and saddened by revelations that we have some mealie meal brands containing aflatoxins that cause liver damage on the market.



We demand Govt acts responsibly and gives full disclosure on the mealie meal brands found wanting before lives are lost. There should be no sacred cows.



I must remind you that a few months ago we warned the UPND Govt over the reckless and casual approach to the handling of the mealie meal crisis. This issue of “poisoned” mealie meal are some of the offshoots expected when essential commodities are in dire supply.



Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First