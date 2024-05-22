POISONOUS ALCOHOL BREWERS AMONG 25 DEAD

A joint operation by the

Police and Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency-ZCSA has learnt from Pemba District, that masterminds in the toxic homemade liquor are among the dead.

The officers have since seized empty bottles, methylated spirit and shoe polish used to create the deadly concoction.

So far 25 people from Pemba, Monze, Namwala, Kalabo, Sesheke and Kapiri Mposhi Districts have succumbed to the poisonous alcohol leaving 14 survivors with lifelong health defects such as loss of sight.

How the idea was conceived to create the bizarre drink in a quest to induce a quick stupor, has left the public bewildered.

Diamond TV