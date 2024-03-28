Police, a tool of the UPND- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Police, a tool of the UPND

Police working with the UPND are trying to disrupt or negatively influence elections due today for the position of Deputy Mayor of Kitwe.

In the night they took time to attempt to arrest 3 Patriotic Front Councillors on trumped up charges.

Currently Cllr Simona Kakoma of PF Itimpi Ward was nabbed and is detained at Nkana Police Police Station.

Kitwe Mayor, Mpasa Mwaya confirmed the worrying development.

The Council is this morning scheduled to vote for a Deputy Mayor.

This scenario is almost identical to what happened in Kabwe on the day of similar elections where the Police pursued to arrest PF Councillors on fictitious charges.

We have seen similar conduct of the Police in by-elections where they ignore complaints from the Opposition.

Inspector General Graphael Musamba has allowed the Police to be a tool at the disposal of the UPND as witnessed in this case and that of Kabwe.