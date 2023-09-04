POLICE ACCIDENTALLY SHOOT MAN WHILE DISPERSING ANGRY MOB IN CHINSALI

A 28-year-old man from Chinsali District in Mulolo village has died after he was hit by a stray bullet as police were dispersing an angry mob.

Muchinga Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Ronald Zambo has identified the deceased as Jackson Mukuka, who was among the unruly mob.

Mr Zambo has told Nakonde FM News that the incident occurred on Saturday when an angry mob attacked Joseph Chanda on suspicions of practising witchcraft.

“A concerned citizen from the said Village reported through a cell phone call that a mob of people at Mulolo Village attacked Chanda Joseph on suspicions that he is a wizard.

Acting on the report,officers rushed to the said village and found an angry mob which advanced towards them while throwing stone.” He said.

Mr. Zambo explained that Police fired teargas and warning shots at the mob, but unfortunately, a stray bullet hit Mukuka, before rescuing Chanda.

He says both victims were rushed to Chinsali District Hospital, where Mukuka died on Sunday morning, while Chanda remains admitted as he sustained cuts on the head, arms and swollen

face.

NAKONDE FM