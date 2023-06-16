Police accuse Emmanuel Mwamba of assaulting officer during arrest

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) deputy chairperson for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba has been charged and arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Mwamba, who is also a PF aspiring Presidential candidate, was detained by police on Wednesday evening.

Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said in an interview yesterday that Mwamba has been formally charged and arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Chilabi said the incident happened in Woodlands area on Wednesday between 16:00 hours and 18:00 hours and that more details and circumstances that led to the arrest will be communicated later.

“As at now, I can confirm that we have formally charged and arrested Mwamba for assault on police. More details will be given later but he is alleged to have assaulted a police a police officer, contrary to Section 250 of the penal code,” he said. “The incident occurred yesterday [Wednesday] between 16:30 hours and 18:00 hours in Woodlands area.”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail