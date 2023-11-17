POLICE ADVISORY: REFRAIN FROM WEARING POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA DURING TOMORROWS CONGO BRAZZAVILLE GAME

….. Wearing political regalia to a non-political event has the potential to create unnecessary tensions and detract from the positive spirit of sportsmanship that we aim to promote.

PRESS STATEMENT

Subject: Advisory on Attire for Zambia Football Match in Ndola

November 16, 2023-The Zambia Police Service would like to issue a public advisory to all soccer fans attending the upcoming Zambia football match in Ndola. The match is scheduled to take place tomorrow November 17, 2023 at Levy Mwanawasa and we anticipate an enthusiastic turnout from passionate soccer supporters.

It is important to note that this football match is a sporting event aimed at fostering a sense of unity, entertainment, and healthy competition. In light of this, we kindly request all attendees to refrain from wearing any form of political regalia or displaying political symbols during the event.

The primary objective of this advisory is to maintain a peaceful and enjoyable atmosphere for all spectators, irrespective of their political affiliations. Wearing political regalia to a non-political event has the potential to create unnecessary tensions and detract from the positive spirit of sportsmanship that we aim to promote.

We understand and respect the right to express one’s political beliefs; however, we emphasize the need for a focused and harmonious environment during the football match. Our officers will be on-site to ensure the safety and security of all attendees, and they will be vigilant in enforcing this advisory.

We appreciate the cooperation of all soccer fans in adhering to this request, as it will contribute to a successful and incident-free event. Let us come together as a community to celebrate the sport we love and create lasting memories in the spirit of unity.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON