POLICE APPREHEND 10 SUSPECTED CRIMINALS TERRORISING LUSAKA

April 25, 2023 – Police in Lusaka have arrested a group of 10 suspected criminals including the gang leader identified as Maxwell Mwiilu aged 21 of John Howard Compound.

The gang leader also known as ’70, 70′ is believed to be an ex-convict. Police recovered various offensive weapons and some house and car breaking instruments from their hideouts located in Chawama, John Howard and Jack compounds.

The suspects aged between 17 and 25 are believed to be behind several attacks and robberies that have been reported in Kamwala South, Chawama, John Howard and Jack compounds. They were rounded-up during an operation conducted around 02:00 hours on April 24, 2023.

During the same operation, 20 other people aged between 20 and 39 were arrested for Idle and Disorderly.

They are all detained in Police custody waiting to be formally charged.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer