POLICE APPREHEND FIVE FOR THE BREAK IN AT MUVI TV

December 18, 2022 –

Police in Lusaka have apprehended five suspects in connection with the breaking-in and theft that occurred at MUVI Television Station.

Police have also recovered some of the stolen items among them three Television sets, a pay point visa machine and a Central Processing Unit.

The five suspects are all detained in Police custody while investigations have intensified.

On December 17, 2022 at 08:00 hours, Police received a report of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein where studio equipment was stolen at MUVI Television Station.

Police visited the scene and immediately launched investigations into the matter.

The incident is believed to have occurred on December 17, 2022 between 01:00 hours and 05:00 hours at MUVI Television Station located along Nangwenya road in Mass Media area.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer