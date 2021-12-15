United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairman for Mines Percy Chanda feels Police are being too soft on alleged corrupt former ruling Patriotic Front(PF) members, who he said some of are supposed to be charged with terrorism, economic sabotage, and crimes against humanity.

Mr. Chanda has said that the PF leadership should blame itself for turning a political party into a safe haven for crooks and thieves who plundered national resources in day broad light with impunity.

And Mr. Chanda says the vicious responses from the PF camp each time a PF member is arrested is clear enough that they know the fate that awaits their colleagues and that this leaves room to reasonably suspect that they know that their colleagues are guilty and will soon be imprisoned.

He, however, stated that all accused persons are innocent until proven guilty by the Courts of Law.

Mr. Chanda has wondered why the PF are panicking when all the accused PF members have an opportunity to prove their innocence in court.